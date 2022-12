Not Available

Details the unlikely path sound took from the illegal 90's British pirate radio airwaves and raves, to the dawn of dubstep's royal family in the London suburb Croydon, and on to the most unexpected wild card of the whole story - the dawn of music on the internet. Our story eventually leads us to the highest stratosphere of pop culture chronicling Skrillex's Grammy winning journey to superstardom in what has now become a multi-billion dollar entertainment industry.