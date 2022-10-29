Not Available

The story of a practical education environment without superficiality, clichés and affectations. The film is based on a real basis and shows what happens when the system fails. Set in the harsh environment of elementary school. The group of local students - young thugs are accused of rape and murder of a young trainee. Still have not been sentenced yet and still attend school. Until it starts young teacher, who had his unorthodox approach gains the sympathy of other cantors and students. For what purpose, however, really came to school, find out until the end of the story.