Bastille Live

Bastille September 8, 2013 The Roundhouse (iTunes Festival 2013) London, United Kingdom 01. Bad Blood 02. Things We Lost in the Fire 03. Overjoyed 04. The Silence 05. What Would You Do? (City High cover) 06. Haunt 07. Weight of Living, Pt. II 08. Laura Palmer 09. These Streets 10. Oblivion 11. Icarus 12. Flaws Encore: 13. Of the Night 14. Pompeii The iTunes Festival is an annual, month-long music festival and concert series which takes place in September at The Roundhouse art centre in London. Sponsored by Apple Inc. Bastille are an English rock band formed in London in 2010. Bastille began as a solo project by singer-songwriter Dan Smith, who later decided to form a band. The name of the band derives from Bastille Day – an event celebrated on Daniel Smith's birthday, 14 July.