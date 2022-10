Not Available

Nobody likes Joseph, but he didn't really care until his beloved dog went missing. Now Joseph is pissed. But the final straw is when his girlfriend leaves him and his home is vandalized. Now Joseph decides to do something - bringing an old fable back to life about a wolf that was black as coal and feared like death. The first targets are foster parents Sam and Doris whose sunny fall morning has turned into an unspeakable nightmare... Written by C. Hamilton