Batas Ng Lansangan

Army Major RUBEN MEDRANO was once a part of an elite anti-kidnapping task force. An unfortunate incident during an operation got him suspended and sent back to Manila. There he tries to renew ties with his daughter MARISSA who has been living with his dead wives sister MARIEL. Marissa refuses to recognize her father because of all his shortcomings in the past. Nevertheless, Ruben decides to remain in the area. He soon discovers the presence of drug pushers and decides to do something about them. The drug lord who controls these pushers hires a hit-man named CARLOS to hunt down Ruben for meddling in his affairs. Soon the small community turns into a war-zone a Ruben tries to defend himself and those close to him from the attacks of these gangsters.