Batawan Kera Sakti

Not Available

The master of the secret Monkey Fist Kung Fu style must fight a gang of warrior thugs who are terrorizing his village. Shaw legend Chen Kuan Tai (Iron Monkey, Boxer from Shantung) made this film at the height of his fame. As a true exponent of the Monkey Fist style, Chen added authenticity to his movie roles and the characters he portrayed by using elements of his strong foundation in kung fu. Also making his screen debut is Billy Chong (Kung Fu Zombie, Super Power, Crystal Fist). Shot against the backdrop of exotic Indonesia, Invincible Monkey Fist brings you top rate stars and action.