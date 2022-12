Not Available

24 hours, from dawn on Saturday morning at dawn on Sunday morning. Eight boys between 25 and 30 years, 4 bathrooms. A way of painting these eight characters - in social life always masked - the place where, however, can be themselves, a place where the more you are or where you just bring only the true confidants. The bathroom becomes a place where fiction explodes, and leaves room for sadness and sorrow, compassion, love, shame, youth who goes and that you try to keep close.