Only son of an overseer, Magno is much in love with Teresa, daughter of his father's boss, Don Marcos. But Don Marcos wants his daughter to marry Bernabe, a rich gambler, but apparently a gentleman. The town does not know he is the"Bat," a mysterious character who preys on the townsfolk. Teresa turns down Bernabe and in revenge Bernabe has Magno kidnapped and denounced as the Bat.