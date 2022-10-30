Batman: Ashes To Ashes

Not Available

1938. Driven by different, but nevertheless essential reasons, Eddy, Charles and Sergio decide to break into the huge manor that overhangs the city. Their enterprise soon starts to derail as the butler intercepts them. Blood is spilled. The three improvised murderers are on the run, their hands covered with blood but at least they have the loot. For three weeks, intense and unreal sobs echo amongst the city's roofs. In this big town, devastated by violence and prohibition, three novice gangsters start their ascent in the crime world. Meanwhile, a vengeful shadow goes on the hunt for them.