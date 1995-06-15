Batman Forever

The Dark Knight of Gotham City confronts a dastardly duo: Two-Face and the Riddler. Formerly District Attorney Harvey Dent, Two-Face believes Batman caused the courtroom accident which left him disfigured on one side. And Edward Nygma, computer-genius and former employee of millionaire Bruce Wayne, is out to get the philanthropist; as The Riddler. Former circus acrobat Dick Grayson, his family killed by Two-Face, becomes Wayne's ward and Batman's new partner Robin.
|Val Kilmer
|Bruce Wayne / Batman
|Tommy Lee Jones
|Harvey Dent / Two-Face
|Jim Carrey
|Edward Nygma / The Riddler
|Nicole Kidman
|Dr. Chase Meridian
|Chris O'Donnell
|Dick Grayson / Robin
|Michael Gough
|Alfred Pennyworth
