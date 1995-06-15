1995

Batman Forever

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Fantasy

Release Date

June 15th, 1995

Studio

DC Comics

The Dark Knight of Gotham City confronts a dastardly duo: Two-Face and the Riddler. Formerly District Attorney Harvey Dent, Two-Face believes Batman caused the courtroom accident which left him disfigured on one side. And Edward Nygma, computer-genius and former employee of millionaire Bruce Wayne, is out to get the philanthropist; as The Riddler. Former circus acrobat Dick Grayson, his family killed by Two-Face, becomes Wayne's ward and Batman's new partner Robin.

Cast

Val KilmerBruce Wayne / Batman
Tommy Lee JonesHarvey Dent / Two-Face
Jim CarreyEdward Nygma / The Riddler
Nicole KidmanDr. Chase Meridian
Chris O'DonnellDick Grayson / Robin
Michael GoughAlfred Pennyworth

