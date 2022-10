Not Available

During the new year's eve celebrations, Gotham City is under attack by the Joker, Harley Quinn and Catwoman who are accomplices in the latest evil caper. Bruce Wayne immediately runs to the Batcave and prepares to foil this latest criminal attempt. A chase ensues through the streets of Gotham while Harley Quinn tries to dispatch of Batman with bombs. All of the action culminates in a climactic helicopter ride and fight with the Joker and Catwoman.