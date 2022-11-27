Batman: The Animated Series - Secrets of the Caped Crusader

Not Available

Defending the streets of Gotham City, Batman stands as a beacon of justice, a crusader for good, a one-man crimefighting force. In these four fabulous adventures from the Emmy-winning TV series, the Caped Crusader takes on Gotham's toughest criminals! When Batman's favorite feline villain Catwoman stirs up trouble, the Dark Knight flirts with danger - literally! He certainly can't believe what he doesn't see as he searches for an invisible crook. And he gets a chillingly lethal reception from archnemesis Mr. Freeze. Join the heroics with Gotham's finest for more than an hour of action-packed thrills and excitement!