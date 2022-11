Not Available

When The Riddler kidnaps Bruce Wayne's fiancé', Commissioner Gordon calls Batman and Robin to the rescue. But when Batman gets drugged and kidnapped as well, it's up to Robin and Batgirl to untangle the mystery. They soon discover that Catwoman and The Joker are also behind the devilish scheme to get rid of the dynamic duo forever. Will this be the end for the Caped Crusader and the Boy Wonder?