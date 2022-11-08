Batman\'s Greatest Cases

Not Available

Detective Comics #241 featured a Batman who changed the colors of his blue and grey costume every day of the week, hoping to distract criminals and observers from Robin’s wounded arm, and subsequently figure out his identity. You know, instead of just giving Robin the week off, and because it’s impossible for two people to have a broken arm at the same time. The whole event comes together when Batman bewilders the world by wearing a costume that’s made up of straight-up rainbow stripes. Batman’s plan works, and all is right in the Silver Age world.