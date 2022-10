Not Available

Deadeye Jack tries to resume a botched heist, by blasting into a Spanish Mission. But in there he finds the owners of the money he's after have fallen pray to vampires disguised as missionaries. Jack kills the vampires, and saves one of the owners of the money, to help him carry the money bags. When he finally goes for the money, a sand worm eats the horse, the woman and the money, leaving Jack really upset.