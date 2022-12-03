Bats: The Awakening

Not Available

Following a Nuclear power plant meltdown, a nearby village became radiated and subsequently abandoned for more than a decade. The year is now 1984, and the public have been permitted to return. A small group come back to their long lost family home only to find an iradiated monster bat living in their attic. The family now must survive the night to escape at dawn, but the monster has other plans and they soon begin to find themselves infected with a deadly plague that may just kill them if the monster doesnt first.