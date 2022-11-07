Batter Up!

Not Available

This true short film tells the story of a heroic act of sportsmanship and heroism between opposing teams during a Girls Softball Conference Championship Game. Gabi Reynolds never hit a home run through out her career as a high school softball player. That is until the bottom of the ninth inning, when Gabi would hit her first home run, only to tear her ACL before reaching home plate. After the umpire denies a pinch runner to be put in her place, players from the opposing team are faced with a decision to help her and loose the game, or to do nothing and win it all.