Battered Husband

Lando, a laid-back fisherman, enjoys joining the yearly "Aguman Sanduk" fellowship cross-dressing festivity with his peers of Alpha males as an enjoyable rest and recreation. Meanwhile, his mundane everyday life back in his isolated hut surrounded by fish pond waters is beset with a horrifying secret about him being physically abused by his wife, beating him to a pulp and sometimes degrades him verbally with no remorse constantly about women being linked to him. Lori, the wife, is set to leave for abroad as a domestic helper. She harbors ill feelings against Lando whom she caught meeting with his ex-girlfriend in a rendezvous. Her unusual violent streak becomes acceptably normal to Lando, who easily yields to his guilt. In a heated, passionate moment of desire, Lori steps back upon realizing that she doesn't love Lando anymore.