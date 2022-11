Not Available

When Battery B of the 4th U.S. Artillery came to Tampa, Fla., it meant business, and the picture shows it. One by one the big artillery-men pass by in front and reappear in the background, dismounting, unloosing saddle girths and bridles and leading away their mounts. Limbers, gun carriages and caissons in the distance. The sweating horses and the vigorous switching of their tails tell a mute story of hot weather and fly-time. A picture full of reality.