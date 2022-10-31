Battle at Shiloh - The Devil's Own Two Days

Not Available

Our Emmy award-winning production team takes you on a cinematic adventure into the legendary Battle of Shiloh. Seven characters, based on real-life accounts, weave a narrative thread of their own personal experiences during the Battle of Shiloh s vicious two-day brawl, while our objective narrator unfolds one of the bloodiest fights of the American Civil War. These stories reveal the dramatic and haunting effects of Shiloh, which resulted in almost 24,000 maimed, missing or dead...in just two days. The 1862 Battle of Shiloh marked a turning point in our nation s history, opening our nation s eyes, North and South, to the true cost of Civil War. Shot in breath-taking 1080p High Definition and with immersive animated maps, and dazzling visual effects, this film is unparalleled in the Wide Awake Films collection.