1985

Battle for the Lost Planet

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 1985

Studio

Not Available

To escape his captors an industrial spy hijacks a space shuttle only to find the controls malfunctioning. Catapulting through outerspace, he sights alien battleships approaching earth. Many years later when the arc of his flight path returns him to earth, he discovers the planet is completely under alien domination, totally devastated by thermo-nuclear battles. Desperate and alone, he searches for any human existence. Finding a group of survivors, together they fight the aliens to save mankind.

Cast

Matt MitlerHarry Trent
Denise CowardDana
Joe GentissiMad Dog Kelly
Bill MacGlaughlinProf. Isaac Hoffenstein
Saunder FinardOld Man
Helene Michele MartinToni

View Full Cast >

Images