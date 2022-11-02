Battle for the Railway

Not Available

Partisans in southern Sebia and Macedonia get order, in Autumn of 1941. from the Headquorters, which requests constant disabling of traffic communications. Among them, tactically important are Nis-Skopje-Salonika and Nis-Pirot-Sofia railroads. The battle for this southern railroad, between the Partisans on one side, and German, Bulgarian and quisling formations on other, was ruthless and meant the strike on German communication system artery as well as contribution to faster freedom arrival...