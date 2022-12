Not Available

In California, preparations are underway for the tenth annual Battle for the Tiara, “the Miss America Pageant with eight guys.” It started in a living room in West Hollywood and is now a 1200-seater sell-out. This documentary chronicles the history of the outrageous spectacle and its creators, in particular performer/writer Alexis Pittman, who sero-converted in 1987 and credits the show with keeping him alive.