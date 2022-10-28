1957

Battle Hymn

  • Drama
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 13th, 1957

Studio

Universal International Pictures

Battle Hymn was inspired by the true story of American minister Dean Hess, played here with rare sensitivity by Rock Hudson. A bomber pilot during World War II, Hess inadvertently releases a bomb which destroys a German orphanage. Tortured by guilt, Hess relocates in Korea after the war to offer his services as a missionary. Combining the best elements of Christianity and Eastern spiritualism, Hess establishes a large home for orphans. The preacher's efforts are threatened when the Korean "police action" breaks out in 1950. Battle Hymn was one of several collaborations between Rock Hudson and director Douglas Sirk--though Sirk felt that Robert Stack would have been better suited to the role of Rev. Hess.

Cast

Anna KashfiEn Soon Yang
Dan Duryeale sergent Herman
Don DeForele capitaine Skidmore
Martha HyerMary Hess
Jock Mahoneyle major Moore
Alan Hale Jr.le sergent du mess

