2006

Battle in Heaven

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

February 19th, 2006

Studio

Mantarraya Producciones

Set in Mexico City, Carlos Reygadas's sexually explicit drama centers on a man in turmoil over his past actions. Chauffer Marcos feels compelled to reveal a dark secret to his boss's daughter, Ana, a wealthy woman who works as a prostitute just for the thrill of it. Marcos confesses that he and his wife committed a crime that ended in horrible tragedy. Haunted by his past, Marcos searches for redemption.

Cast

Marcos HernándezMarcos
Anapola MushkadizAna
Bertha RuizMarcos\' Wife
David BornsteinJaime
Rosalinda RamirezViky
Estela TamarizInes

