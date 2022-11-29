Battle of Defense 2

Not Available

This story is adapted from real events. The defending team in the story is the main member of an African bodyguard company composed of Chinese. They not only face the separation of flesh and blood from their relatives far away, but also face the test of life and death when performing tasks. So Captain Yang Dong decided to take the defending team on a long journey home. Back to the embrace of their home country, China. On the way home, the defending team encountered armed bandits slaughtering civilians. Captain Yang Dong led everyone to rescue the innocent refugee and girl Nata. After that, the defending team fought bloody battles with the bandits, but they still failed to get rid of the bandits' pursuit and interception. At a critical moment, the captain Yang Dong replied strongly when facing the vicious threat of the bandit leader: We will not bow to evil.