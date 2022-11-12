Not Available

Witness the grandeur and the glory of this epic short that depicts the final confrontation in 2011's Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 between the Hogwarts forces and Voldemort and his Death Eaters. Shot at an authentic stone castle and exhibiting some primo visual effects, Battle of Hogwarts salutes some of the minor peripheral characters in the saga who were also affected by the flurry of death spells and crackling wand duels. Extra points for the beautiful scene choices of lush English woods and yellow-flowered fields.