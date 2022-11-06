Battle of the Arctic Giants

Not Available

From National Geographic comes this 52 minute documentary (No 27, in the 'Journeys with Wildlife' collection) which takes a look at the animal life in the bleak Eastern Canadian Artic. Adam Ravetch moved from the sunny environs of Southern California to the frigid ice sheet of this inhospitable land ten years ago and was intrigued by what he saw there. At first glance the area seems to be a place of frozen desolation, however here amidst the ice floes, walruses live an active existence, battling for survival with the elements and against predators such as polar bears. Ravetch ventures into the Artic at the height of the walrus birthing season, braving the cold and extreme conditions for a rare look into the lives of these tusked giants.