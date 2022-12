Not Available

From November 27, 1934 to December 1, the Red Army fought with the Kuomintang army in Xing'an County, Quanzhou County and Guanyang County in the territory of Guangxi province for 5 days, finally, the Red Army through Xiangjiang in the border of Quanzhou County and Xing'an County, they broke through the blockade of the Kuomintang army.