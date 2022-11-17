Battle of Zedilovo

Not Available

The Second Balkan War. One of the greatest victories of the Serbian army in the central front during the Battle of Bregalnica against Bulgarians was taking the summit Zedilovo by the XII Infantry Regiment “Car Lazar“ from the formation of the Sumadija Division of I age class under leadership of Lieutenant Colonel Milivoje Stojanovic Brka. Cameramen of the producer Djoka Bogdanovic filmed by camera three pictures on Zedilovacka ridge during the 10th and 11th July 1913: 1) Attack of the XII Infantry Regiment “Car Lazar“ on the Bulgarian position on Zedilovacka ridge at 1200 metres away from the enemy; 2) Regiment reserve of the Infantry Regiment “Car Lazar“ approaches Zedilovo at the distance of 1500 metres away from the enemy; 3) Work in the headquarters of the Infantry Regiment “Car Lazar“ of I age class after the battle on Zedilovacka ridge.