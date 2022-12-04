Battle School

Not Available

Tang Niu was admitted to the e-sports school in order to prove the value of the game to his brother. Unexpectedly, he defeated the provocateurs on the first day, swept the campus, and successfully attracted the spice team Yan Yi. Later, with the encouragement of the principal, he faced a world-class game competition. The mysterious KNS e-sports academy was founded by SKY. Dogma is ignored here. The only rules are micromanagement and skills. The transfer student Tang Niu came here for the first time and showed extraordinary talent. The purpose of coming here is to dominate the entire academy. Over time, the hidden masters of the e-sports academy emerged, and they all possessed unique skills; Tang Niu recruited troops, formed his own team, and repeatedly defeated his rivals in the cruel e-sports academy. A master, he ignores honor and rank, and possesses abnormal operations and thinking that ordinary people can't understand, and Tang Niu has fallen into an unprecedented crisis.