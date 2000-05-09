Battlefield Earth

In the year 3000, man is no match for the Psychlo's, a greedy, manipulative race of aliens on a quest for ultimate profit. Led by the powerful Terl, the Psychlo's are stripping Earth clean of its natural resources, using the broken remnants of humanity as slaves. What is left of the human race has descended into a near primitive state. After being captured, it is up to Tyler to save mankind.
|Barry Pepper
|Jonnie Goodboy Tyler
|Forest Whitaker
|Ker
|Kim Coates
|Carlo
|Sabine Karsenti
|Chrissy
|Christian Tessier
|Mickey
|Sylvain Landry
|Sammy
