Battlefield Orchid

Not Available

In October 1927, the Nanchang Uprising forces suffered a heavy defeat in Chaoshan, Zhu De, Chen Yi and Wang Ertuo led a team from northern Guangdong to the south of Gan. Along the way, they were attacked by local reactionary forces, and with the lack of medical care and medicine, the troops were in a difficult position. At a place called Tianxin Wei, Zhu De reorganized the troops and discharged those who were pessimistic and asked to go home. Where did the remaining 800 people go? How to take the road of revolution? This became a big stone in everyone's heart.