Not Available

Filmed live at the Brunton Theatre in Musselburgh, Scotland, Battlefield Band offers up a rousing performance of traditional Scottish music. Together for more than three decades, the group has performed all over the globe. Songs include "Ely Parker Set," "Mary's Dream Set," "I Cried," "Alasdair's Fiddle Solo," "I'm Going to Set You Free," "The Road of Tears," "Bowmore Fair Set," "The Emigrant," "The Merry Macs Set," "To a Mouse" and more.