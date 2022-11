Not Available

In one of his last film roles, legendary B-Western cowboy Sunset Carson roots out the varmints responsible for a false smallpox scare. After arriving in the small town of Quartzville, Carson determines that a crooked lawyer-and-doctor team created a false smallpox epidemic in order to seize a gold mine from an old man and his family. Carson and his friends set out to bring the villains to justice. Al Terry, Pat Starling and Lee Roberts co-star.