BauhausWORLD. The Code, the Effect, the Utopia

Not Available

What do escalators in Medellín, Arabic lettering in Amman, story-telling furniture from London, urban farming in Detroit and a co-living complex in Tokyo have to do with the Bauhaus? The architect Walter Gropius founded the Bauhaus in Weimar in 1919. He brought together some of the most illustrious artists in Europe to create a school that would fuse the fine arts and the crafts. Together, they set out to fundamentally rethink the world and society. Although the Bauhaus school – which later relocated to Dessau and then to Berlin – only existed for a few years, it revolutionized ideas about the organization of modern life. In 2019, the Bauhaus will celebrate the 100th anniversary of its founding. To mark the occasion, planetfilm has produced a documentary for Deutsche Welle. The film focusses on the influence that the philosophy of the Bauhaus movement still exerts on the globalized society of the 21st century.