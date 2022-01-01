Not Available

    Bavagaru Bagunnara (Telugu: బావగారూ బాగున్నారా, English: Brother-in-law, Are You Fine?) is a Telugu film which released on April 9, 1998 and was produced by Nagendra Babu. The film stars Chiranjeevi, Rambha, and Paresh Rawal. It was an unofficial remake of the Hollywood movie A Walk in the Clouds, featuring Keanu Reeves and Aitana. It was a hit at the box-office.[citation needed] In 2000, the film was remade into a Bollywood film as Kunwara, starring Govinda and Urmila Matondkar.

