Kate, the agent of police planet G.P.P. is still fighting Ventica Empire. She has the aces against the Empire with her: Bavi and Mooma. They have to crashland on an unknown planet, where there is not only a thriving vegetation of trees higher than a hundred metres, but also animals resembling dinosaurs. Before the three could find a way of getting out of this jungle, a strong enemy sent by the Empire arrives: cyborg soldier Eyesman.