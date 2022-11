Not Available

Locked up in prison and awaiting execution, bored young vagabonds Bernardino (Ninetto Davoli) and Mammone (Franco Citti) pass their time competing in a vulgar storytelling competition, relating indecent accounts about castration, unsavory testicles and an atypical threesome. Not intended for the faint of heart, this audacious piece of moviemaking focuses on tales of jealousy, murder and uncontrollable desires.