Not Available

This compilation program rounds up the biggest names of the Bay Area rap scene, squeezing more than two hours of artist interviews, freestyle riffs, music videos, live shows and studio sessions into one convenient package. Featured artists include Keak Da Sneak, Gorrilla Pitts, the Federation, Frontline, B-Legit, Jacka, Husalah, Money B, Ras Kass, Saafir, J.T., D-Moe, A-Wax, Pretty Black, Mistah Fab, Mac Mall, Ray Luv and the Demolition Men.