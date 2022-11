Not Available

Bay of Pigs makes use of a “captured” film from the CIA Film Library, Girón, a production of El Instituto Cubano de Arte e Industria Cinematográficos documenting the aerial bombardment of la Batalla de la Playa Girón, or as it is known in the United States, the Bay of Pigs Invasion. The soundtrack comes from a numbers station called “Atención” after the first word announcing the shortwave radio broadcast.