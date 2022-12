Not Available

The film’s title seems to have little connection to the story, a comedy revolving around Emon and the comedy group, Bagito. Emon, son of a rich family, returns from the Netherlands and falls in love with Vina. But Miing, Didin, and Unang are also in love with her. So the four men compete against each other, but Vina is already engaged to a man who has just returned from America.