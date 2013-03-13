2013

Bayou Maharajah: The Tragic Genius of James Booker

  • Documentary

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

March 13th, 2013

Studio

Mairzy Doats Productions

Bayou Maharajah explores the life and music of New Orleans piano legend James Booker, the man Dr. John described as "the best black, gay, one-eyed junkie piano genius New Orleans has ever produced." A brilliant pianist, his eccentricities and showmanship belied a life of struggle, prejudice, and isolation. Illustrated with never-before-seen concert footage, rare personal photos and exclusive interviews, the film paints a portrait of this overlooked genius.

Cast

James BookerHimself
Dr. JohnHimself

