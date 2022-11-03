Baywatch: Forbidden Paradise

Not Available

Baywatch lifeguards Mitch, C.J., Stephanie, Caroline, Matt and Logan travel to Ohau, Hawaii for a much needed vacation and get caught up in a series of mis-adventures. Stephanie teams up with a local lifeguard while a bumbling photographer, named Carlton with an incredible amount of bad luck, causes problems for everyone when the bad luck rubs off on some of them. Meanwhile, Logan becomes obsessed with competing in a surfing competition and leaving no time with Caroline. When C.J. is unexpectedly called back to Baywatch, Mitch and Matt take a boat trip to a remote part of Kauai where they get stranded after Matt gets stung by a poisonous scorpion fish, and they end up in a remote village of local Hawaiians gone native. Written by (Taken from the imdb page)