This documentary film about the Bazaar of All Nations in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania (just next to Clifton Heights) was shot in High Definition (HD) and is comprised of never-before-seen photos, video, and interviews with store owners, employees, and shoppers from throughout the Bazaar's 33 year history. Many people fondly recall the sense of community felt at the Bazaar, before mega malls made shopping so impersonal. This film captures their stories for posterity.