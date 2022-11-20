B.B. King: Blues Summit

Not Available

Inspired by the 1993 Grammy-winning album, this historic meeting of superpowers stars the King of the Blues performing duets with a pantheon of fellow legends: Ruth Brown, Albert Collins, Robert Cray, Buddy Guy, Koko Taylor, Irma Thomas and Joe Louis Walker. Interspersed with exclusive interviews, it's an inspired and unprecedented gathering of blues greats that may never be equaled. The performances include B.B.'s signature song, "The Thrill Is Gone," and "Playin' With My Friends," which was penned by Robert Cray just for The Blues Summit. Best of all, with this home video, you sit right on stage where you don't miss a beat.