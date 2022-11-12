Not Available

B.B. King Live At Memphis

Geffen Records

The legendary blues guitarist B.B. King lights up the stage with his trusty, lifelong companion Lucille and his remarkable touring band in this new live concert Blu-ray LIVE , which was recently recorded at BB's Memphis and Nashville clubs. Classic hits include "The Thrill is Gone" and "When Love Comes To Town" and songs never before recorded by blues great, including "You Are My Sunshine" and "When The Saints Go Marching In." Extras include Behind-The-Scenes: Making The Blu-ray and A Message From B.B. To His Fans.

