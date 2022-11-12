BB King Sweet 16

Not Available

BB King live in Africa 1974 In 1974, B.B. King brought the blues back to Africa. An audience of 80,000 came to Kinshasha for a three day music festival of America's Black and Latin legends for a "Rumble in the Jungle" Ali vs. Foreman in the fight of the century. The very air sizzled with excitement. Then B.B. filled the night with his raw power, searing energy, and heart-stopping emotion. This inspiring classic concert, shot by Academy Award winner Leon Gast (When We Were Kings), is by far one of B.B. King's greatest performances. Watch B.B. and Lucille burn up the stage. If you look closely you can see Ali in the audience of the show. Now this classic footage is available on DVD and an unforgettable night of music is lived again. Songs To Know You Is to Love You I Believe In My Soul Why I Sing the Blues Ain't Nobody Home Sweet Sixteen The Thrill is Gone Guess Who I Like to Live the Love