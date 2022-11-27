Not Available

BB X 20 is the compression of 20 films starring Brigitte Bardot, released between 1952 and 1970. Every film is reduced to 25 times the original length, resulting in approximately 4 minutes. BB X 20 is an absolutely complete compression: this anthology devoted to Brigitte Bardot doesn’t miss a single shot of the original films ! The work, presented in chronological order beginning with 1952, the year she first appeared on screen, slowly reveal the creation and transformation of Brigitte Bardot into an icon.