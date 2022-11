Not Available

BBC countryfile visit Roa Island to document a 16mm film being developed in seaweed. The process of making the film is revealed with the final footage capturing the landscape and fauna found on Rampside, Piel Island and Roa Island. The film was developed using a range of bladderwrack seaweeds, vitamin C and washing soda. The soundtrack was produced using field recordings from Roa Island and Freesounds.